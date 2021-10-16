Bitcoin Cash ABC Price Reaches $188.14 (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $188.14 or 0.00308633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $3.49 billion and approximately $23,205.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,958.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $628.18 or 0.01030505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.50 or 0.00281335 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.97 or 0.00036038 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002474 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000375 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

BCHA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

