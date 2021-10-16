Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,516.97

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 45.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 61.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $68,516.97 and $15.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027422 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000103 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

