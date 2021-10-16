Bitcoin Confidential Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $16,563.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00023009 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.06 or 0.00305300 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001038 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

