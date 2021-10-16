Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $84.69 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 16th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and $84.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 3% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for about $70.22 or 0.00115841 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00207625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00129531 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002495 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 85.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.