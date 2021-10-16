Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Up 20.3% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 16th. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $94,948.92 and $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000042 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

