Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $446,061.16

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 16th. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 77.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for about $0.0243 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $446,061.16 and $341.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.91 or 0.00206711 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $70.42 or 0.00115609 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.69 or 0.00129179 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002484 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 183.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

