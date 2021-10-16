Bitcoin SV Price Tops $170.26 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $170.26 or 0.00277748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.21 billion and $273.43 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61,301.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.20 or 0.01024784 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $190.02 or 0.00309976 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,871,370 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

