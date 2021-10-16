BitcoinZ Reaches Market Cap of $5.33 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $5.33 million and approximately $3,565.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00207748 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.29 or 0.00116466 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.60 or 0.00130235 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000330 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

