BitCore Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.54 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $372,159.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,809.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,824.18 or 0.06288813 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.24 or 0.00306273 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $628.03 or 0.01032783 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00089526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00439091 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.06 or 0.00310906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.34 or 0.00281766 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004770 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

