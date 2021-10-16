Bitradio (BRO) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $102,432.33 and approximately $6.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00010537 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.34 or 0.00332413 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,526,744 coins and its circulating supply is 10,526,739 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

