Bitradio Hits Market Cap of $102,832.70 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 16th. Bitradio has a market cap of $102,832.70 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010923 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.15 or 0.00352505 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,527,200 coins and its circulating supply is 10,527,195 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

