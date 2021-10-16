BitTube (TUBE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24,134.00

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. BitTube has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $24,134.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.37 or 0.00445341 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 324,366,865 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

