Bitzeny (ZNY) Market Capitalization Reaches $276,763.06

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 49% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Bitzeny has a total market capitalization of $276,763.06 and approximately $259.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.47 or 0.00305830 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny (ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

