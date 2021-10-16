BlackHat (BLKC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00001180 BTC on popular exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.72 million and approximately $746,251.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

