Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Short Interest Up 171.4% in September

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 171.4% from the September 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLKLF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLKLF opened at $5.75 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $7.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

