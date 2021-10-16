Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as high as C$9.04. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLN shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackline Safety presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.00.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.80.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$12.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Insiders have sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock worth $237,467 over the last three months.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.