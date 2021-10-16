Blackmoon Price Up 20.3% Over Last Week (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last week, Blackmoon has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blackmoon has a total market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $163.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blackmoon coin can now be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00046412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.36 or 0.00207605 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.63 or 0.00093048 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon (BMC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

