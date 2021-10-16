BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Short Interest Down 38.0% in September

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the September 15th total of 69,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 327,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,124. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $6.99 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDJ. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 904,868 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2,759.9% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 68,998 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 77.2% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 78,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 34,052 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

