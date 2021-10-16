BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:EGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 5,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
