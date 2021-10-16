BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:EGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.62. 5,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 525,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after buying an additional 39,486 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 27.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 35.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 111.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 29.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

