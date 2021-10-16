BlackRock Inc. Acquires 314,422 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,418,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,422 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.61% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $92,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,659,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 27,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 48.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,174,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,428,000 after buying an additional 1,690,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 172.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,842 shares in the last quarter. WS Management Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 714.1% during the first quarter. WS Management Lllp now owns 3,449,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,940,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 194,380 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $13.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.31. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $14.45.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $308.67 million during the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 85.11% and a net margin of 6.79%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co engages in the provision of pre-K-12 education solutions, delivering content, technology, services, and media. It operates through the following segments: Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms and services.

