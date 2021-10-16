BlackRock Inc. Acquires 49,131 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,153,149 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,131 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.57% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $99,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.45 and a 200 day moving average of $46.95. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $27.48 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

