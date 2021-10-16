BlackRock Inc. Acquires 73,925 Shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,211,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 16.20% of Glatfelter worth $100,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 346.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glatfelter in the first quarter worth $248,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Glatfelter Co. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $715.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.05.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $244.91 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th.

In other news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Glatfelter Company Profile

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

