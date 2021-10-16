BlackRock Inc. Acquires 823,979 Shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,823,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 823,979 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.22% of Zhihu worth $92,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,629,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth approximately $19,464,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter worth approximately $18,420,000. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,031,000. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,571,000. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. 86 Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Shares of ZH stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.74. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. Research analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

