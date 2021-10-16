BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.51% of Avid Technology worth $98,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVID. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avid Technology by 530.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 13,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $490,305.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 728,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,690,194.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,219 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,677 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVID. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

AVID stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.37. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $40.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.64.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.34 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avid Technology Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

