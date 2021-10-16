BlackRock Inc. Boosts Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 242.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667,726 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.59% of Blink Charging worth $96,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $1,031,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 560.5% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 17.1% during the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blink Charging during the second quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 59.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $28.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.94 and a beta of 3.80. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 25.11% and a negative net margin of 328.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

