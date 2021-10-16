BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 5,487.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.99% of UP Fintech worth $92,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TIGR. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,504,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $1,832,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $4,122,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $959,000. 15.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $7.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.73. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

TIGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

