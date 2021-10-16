BlackRock Inc. Buys 31,844 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,339,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,844 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.81% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $98,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 123.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 52 week low of $57.54 and a 52 week high of $75.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 0.49.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

