BlackRock Inc. Has $101.60 Million Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,416,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 889,140 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.65% of ImmunoGen worth $101,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ImmunoGen by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 402,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 24,784 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,908,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. ImmunoGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

