BlackRock Inc. Has $102.52 Million Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) by 153.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,406,718 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.41% of Pulmonx worth $102,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 651,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,727,000 after purchasing an additional 299,110 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,446,000 after purchasing an additional 767,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 23,571 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $880,612.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,277 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Pulmonx from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 13.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. Pulmonx Co. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.16.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. The business had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

