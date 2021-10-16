BlackRock Inc. Has $92.06 Million Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,924,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.42% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $92,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $896,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,181,000.

Get KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA KBA opened at $46.35 on Friday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 52-week low of $40.36 and a 52-week high of $53.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.03.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.