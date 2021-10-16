BlackRock Inc. Has $96.05 Million Position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,956,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.30% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $96,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBA. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urstadt Biddle Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

NYSE UBA opened at $19.81 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $20.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average is $18.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. Research analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

