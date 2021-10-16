BlackRock Inc. Has $96.69 Million Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,991 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.64% of TriCo Bancshares worth $96,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in TriCo Bancshares by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $51.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

