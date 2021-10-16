BlackRock Inc. Has $97.79 Million Stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 58,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 3.37% of Nelnet worth $97,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Group LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 1,814,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,469,000 after purchasing an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,955,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its position in Nelnet by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 365,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Nelnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Nelnet by 1,251.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 89,998 shares during the period. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nelnet alerts:

NYSE NNI opened at $83.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.72. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.51 and a 12-month high of $85.93. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $366,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,022,617.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,927 shares of company stock worth $2,391,914. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.