BlackRock Inc. Has $98.09 Million Stake in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,648,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 15.98% of Lumber Liquidators worth $98,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 51,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LL stock opened at $18.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $529.00 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.52. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.45 and a 12 month high of $35.10.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $301.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles E. Tyson acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Nowicki purchased 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,905.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LL shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

