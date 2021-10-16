BlackRock Inc. Has $99.04 Million Position in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,332,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.73% of Talos Energy worth $99,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 340.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 66,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total transaction of $938,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TALO opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Talos Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. Research analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

