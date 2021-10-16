BlackRock Inc. Has $99.61 Million Stock Position in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 120.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,632,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437,932 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.09% of C4 Therapeutics worth $99,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCCC. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 14,645 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 48,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CCCC opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.62. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.17.

In other news, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $510,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,301 shares of company stock worth $8,051,182. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

