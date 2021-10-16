BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,754,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 501,907 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.36% of Lufax worth $98,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lufax by 2.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lufax by 9.6% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lufax by 3.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE:LU opened at $6.63 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.12.

Lufax Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.