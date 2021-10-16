BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,705,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,511 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 16.51% of SunCoke Energy worth $97,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.89 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $8.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.12 million, a PE ratio of 689.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. Equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

SXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $147,134.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

