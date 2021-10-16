BlackRock Inc. Purchases 503,960 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,960 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.33% of Fomento Económico Mexicano worth $101,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. 19.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $84.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.