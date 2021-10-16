BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,679,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 17.40% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $102,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3,941.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $61.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.16. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $52.75 and a 1-year high of $62.94.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

