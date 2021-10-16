BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592,003 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.82% of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $91,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,478,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 806,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after buying an additional 77,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 756,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,805,000 after buying an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NTB opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.00 and its 200 day moving average is $35.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.95.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 57.89%.

NTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

