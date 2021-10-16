BlackRock Inc. Sells 107,364 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,357,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,364 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.69% of Penske Automotive Group worth $102,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 310,280 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,916,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,708,000 after buying an additional 264,504 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $15,589,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $10,081,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 150.1% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 161,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 97,112 shares during the period. 35.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.45 and a 52 week high of $109.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.86.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 28.52%. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

PAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.