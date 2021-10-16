BlackRock Inc. Sells 12,057 Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,210,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 16.15% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $101,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Comtech Telecommunications from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.71. The company has a market cap of $639.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.23 and a 1 year high of $30.40.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $145.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.90 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 13.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

About Comtech Telecommunications

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

