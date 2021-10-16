BlackRock Inc. Sells 284,599 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,945,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 284,599 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.27% of First Busey worth $97,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,412,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,832,000 after purchasing an additional 28,053 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 14.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,031,000 after purchasing an additional 126,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Busey by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,670,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in First Busey by 26.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Busey by 86.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Busey alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $25.61 on Friday. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $97.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

First Busey Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE).

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.