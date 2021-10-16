BlackRock Inc. Sells 92,521 Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,733,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.35% of Brigham Minerals worth $100,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brigham Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $19.31 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.91.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.76. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.76 and a beta of 2.26.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $37.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.85 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 736.84%.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.