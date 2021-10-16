BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,948 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.38% of Phibro Animal Health worth $97,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 53.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $21.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $882.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.51. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $220.30 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 6.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

In related news, Director E Thomas Corcoran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.68 per share, for a total transaction of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays lowered Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

