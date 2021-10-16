BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 197.86 ($2.59).

BTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

