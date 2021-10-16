BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,775 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 0.50% of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $2,672,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 80,573 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,158,000 after purchasing an additional 32,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

MUC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.71. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

