BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 37.4% from the September 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,477,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,790,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 353,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 304,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after buying an additional 30,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $2,565,000. 15.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MHN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 50,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,587. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.63. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $15.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0545 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.