Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Holdings Trimmed by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,750 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.65% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $15.01. 23,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,501. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.75 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This is a boost from Blackrock MuniYield California Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

